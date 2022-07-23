Sheffield Tramlines 2022: Crowds flock city centre as The Fringe at Tramlines returns

Although much of Sheffield's attention is now focused on the main acts at Hillsborough Park for this year's Tramlines, The Fringe at Tramlines proves just as popular as crowds flocked to the city's streets for the 'biggest party of the year.'

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 8:56 pm

Hundreds of people descended on Division Street on Saturday evening, July 23, as the Fringe returned to Sheffield from July 22 to 24.

The free outdoor stages at the Devonshire Green and The Peace Gardens, and Sheffield city venues, bars, pubs, and clubs feature a vast selection of live music and DJs, creating a unique holiday atmosphere throughout the city centre and beyond.

Meanwhile, the main Fringe arena at Tramlines at Devonshire Green features a large stage that comes with a wide selection of food and drinks.

This stage, curated by local legend Papa Al, aims to showcase a variety of musical styles that reflect Sheffield's rich cultural diversity.

Check out some of the pictures of people enjoying the outdoor fun at the Fringe.

