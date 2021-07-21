Sheffield tram and bus services reduced on Thursday due to self-isolating staff
Sheffield’s Stagecoach and Supertram groups are warning of a “small reduction” in services on Thursday due to self-isolating staff.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:13 pm
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:14 pm
The public transport group has tweeted tonight (July 21) that passenger journeys could be affected tomorrow.
"With a high number of staff self-isolating we expect a small number of services may not operate tomorrow morning and early afternoon,” the bus and tram operator tweeted.
"Where services are unable to operate we will endeavour to provide more information in advance where possible. Please check for updates tomorrow.”