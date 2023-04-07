There are a number of road closures in Sheffield and the surrounding area for drivers to be aware of over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Below is the full list of closures in place from Friday, April 7, to Monday, April 10, that could cause travel delays.

Fife Street is currently blocked by road works, and has been since March 28. Buses on the 95a route are subject to diversion.

Hollinsend Road in Gleadless may remain blocked by unannounced roadworks near to Ridgeway Road which have been in place since March 29, affecting the 51 bus route.

Oakbrook Road in Nether Green has been closed since March 7 for roadworks between Rustlings Road roundabout and Riverdale Road.

Westfield Avenue in Thurlstone will be closed throughout April and until May 13m, due to a six-week resurfacing programme. There will be a 4-day closure on Royd Moor Road, but exact dates of this have not been announced.

Delays likely due to the following road closures:

Scotland Street in the city centre is likely to have delays due to a road closure from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14, while roadworks take place on behalf of Sheffield City Council.

Carver Street in the city centre is currently closed and will remain so until Sunday, April 9 due to roadworks.

Blagden Street, Manor Castle will be closed from Monday, April 10 for two weeks due to roadworks relating to the gas network, carried out by Cadent.

Manor Park Way, Manor Castle is currently closed, and will be until Saturday, 8 May due to city council roadworks.

Bramall Lane will be closed from Monday, April 3 until Friday, April 7 for CityFibre roadworks.

Psalter Lane, Ecclesall will close at 8am on Monday, April 3 for over three weeks for Yorkshire Water related roadworks. It is expected to reopen by 6pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Broadfield Road, Nether Edge and Sharrow will be closed for the week before the Bank Holiday weekend, from Monday, April 3 until Friday, April 7, due to roadworks from northern Powergrid.

Asline Road, Nether Edge and Sharrow will close from 8am on Bank Holiday Monday, April 10 until Friday, April 14 due to CityFibre works.

Edgedale Road, Nether Edge and Sharrow closures will last for one month, with roadworks expecting to finish and the road to reopen on Tuesday, April 25.

Any updates to road closures and disruptions can be found on the Sheffield Council website or Travel South Yorkshire.