Sheffield traffic: Heavy congestion after crane breaks down on exit slip of M1 towards city

A crane has reportedly broken down on the exit ramp of the M1 towards Sheffield and is causing long delays.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:41 am

Northbound traffic into Sheffield is reportedly queuing for five miles between Catcliffe and Aston.

The large construction vehicle has stalled on the exit slip at J33 for the A630, which is one of the major roads heading into the city.

Photo courtesy of Highways England, taken from CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M1 Northbound Motorway - J32, Doncaster at 8.30am.

An average speed of 15mph has been reported in the area and increasing delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported.

