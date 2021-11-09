Northbound traffic into Sheffield is reportedly queuing for five miles between Catcliffe and Aston.

The large construction vehicle has stalled on the exit slip at J33 for the A630, which is one of the major roads heading into the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo courtesy of Highways England, taken from CCTV motorway traffic camera of the M1 Northbound Motorway - J32, Doncaster at 8.30am.