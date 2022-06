Delays of up to 10 minutes have been reported on the approach to the Catcliffe Roundabout from the A630 Sheffield Parkway.

Long queues have also been reported on the M1 Northbound between J32 and J33 near Catcliffe.

It comes as motorists are still getting used to the recent closure of the Tinsley Viaduct, which is shut for the next 11 weeks for gas works.

