Adventure Cinema will be visiting Sheffield this August with two hit films to bring families and friends together as part of its UK-wide tour.
The Sheffield screenings at Owlerton Stadium are The Greatest Showman Sing-along on Wednesday, August 2, and Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday, August 3.
Or visit Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham to see Elvis on Friday, July 21, Encanto and Dirty Dancing on Saturday, July 22, or Matilda the Musical and Top Gun: Maverick on Sunday, July 23.
Visitors are welcome to pack a picnic to share with pals or with the family, though no glass or barbecues are allowed on site. Food, snacks, soft drinks and a bar will be available at most venues and cash is advised as not all vendors will take card payments.
The touring cinema will show 270 cinema screenings at more than 70 locations from now until October.
Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Cinema, said: “We are so excited that summer 2023 has finally arrived.
“We will once again be travelling all over the country to put on the UK’s biggest ever outdoor cinema tour this summer, partnering with 74 unique and beautiful locations - and more than ever before. The list of films on offer is our best yet with something for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome those who love the cinema and the great outdoors.”
Tickets for Adventure Cinema start at £9.50 plus booking fee, and are available for purchase now at: www.adventurecinema.co.uk.