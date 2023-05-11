News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis

Sheffield to host UK’s ‘largest’ outdoor cinema with hit films Top Gun: Maverick and The Greatest Showman

The UK’s ‘largest’ outdoor cinema provider has released tickets ahead of its visit to Sheffield this summer – bringing with it films to be enjoyed by all the family.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 11th May 2023, 07:33 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 07:33 BST

Adventure Cinema will be visiting Sheffield this August with two hit films to bring families and friends together as part of its UK-wide tour.

The Sheffield screenings at Owlerton Stadium are The Greatest Showman Sing-along on Wednesday, August 2, and Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday, August 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Or visit Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham to see Elvis on Friday, July 21, Encanto and Dirty Dancing on Saturday, July 22, or Matilda the Musical and Top Gun: Maverick on Sunday, July 23.

Most Popular
Adventure Cinema will be bringing two hit films to Sheffield this summer.Adventure Cinema will be bringing two hit films to Sheffield this summer.
Adventure Cinema will be bringing two hit films to Sheffield this summer.

Visitors are welcome to pack a picnic to share with pals or with the family, though no glass or barbecues are allowed on site. Food, snacks, soft drinks and a bar will be available at most venues and cash is advised as not all vendors will take card payments.

The touring cinema will show 270 cinema screenings at more than 70 locations from now until October.

Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Cinema, said: “We are so excited that summer 2023 has finally arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will once again be travelling all over the country to put on the UK’s biggest ever outdoor cinema tour this summer, partnering with 74 unique and beautiful locations - and more than ever before. The list of films on offer is our best yet with something for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome those who love the cinema and the great outdoors.”

Get the whole family together under the summer sunshine with Adventure Cinema's UK-wide tour.Get the whole family together under the summer sunshine with Adventure Cinema's UK-wide tour.
Get the whole family together under the summer sunshine with Adventure Cinema's UK-wide tour.

Tickets for Adventure Cinema start at £9.50 plus booking fee, and are available for purchase now at: www.adventurecinema.co.uk.

Related topics:SheffieldFoodWentworth WoodhouseTickets