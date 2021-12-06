Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident in the village of Brimington, in Derbyshire, close to the railway line between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

police are reportedly waiting for a bomb disposal team to arrive at the scene on Brimington Road North.

As a result, trains are being diverted and a rail replacement service from Nottingham to Sheffield is in place.

It also means trains will be unable to call at Dronfield until approximately 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.30am this morning to report that three, what are believed to be, unexploded mortar shells had been found in a skip at Muk Tubs Skip Hire, in Brimington Road North, Brimington.