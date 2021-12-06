Sheffield to Chesterfield railway line closed after unexploded mortar shells are found in skip near to train tracks
Trains between Sheffield and Chesterfield have been cancelled this afternoon after three unexploded mortar shells were reportedly found in a skip near the tracks.
Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident in the village of Brimington, in Derbyshire, close to the railway line between Chesterfield and Sheffield.
police are reportedly waiting for a bomb disposal team to arrive at the scene on Brimington Road North.
As a result, trains are being diverted and a rail replacement service from Nottingham to Sheffield is in place.
It also means trains will be unable to call at Dronfield until approximately 6.30pm.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.30am this morning to report that three, what are believed to be, unexploded mortar shells had been found in a skip at Muk Tubs Skip Hire, in Brimington Road North, Brimington.
“A cordon is in place and a number of roads nearby are closed, whilst we await the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.”