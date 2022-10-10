Whether it’s half-term fun for the family, Halloween events or gigs and shows, there is something for everyone.

Halloween

There are plenty of fun things to do in Sheffield this month.

If you’re looking for a Halloween activity for all the family, Graves Park Animal Farm is hosting a range of spooky activities. For just £5 entry for children and free entry for adults, you can take part in all they have to offer.

Home to a pumpkin patch with 400 pumpkins to choose from, there’s no need to book in advance. Afterwards, if you dare, you can embark on the ‘Nightmare at the Farm Woodland Walk.’ Included in the ticket price you also get full access to see all of the animals. The activities will be taking place from 10am-3:30pm.

Alternatively, if you want something a bit more on the scary side, Strange Britain are hosting Halloween walks along one of England’s most haunted roads, the infamous Bunting Nook. It will include tales of violent deaths, historical suicides and scary ghosts. The walks are taking place throughout October and it’s £10 for adults who book in advance, £12 on the night. If you do want to bring kids along and they’re older than 14, the tickets are £6 each. Under 14’s go free.

Unleash your crafty and creative side at Kelham Island’s Cutlery Works who are hosting ‘Amazelab’, beginning in the October half term and continuing through to December. You can enjoy a spooky and mesmerising dry ice demonstration, before getting a go to make your own slime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shows and Concerts

Stepping away from Halloween, there are a variety of other events going on during October.

From Tuesday 11th - Saturday 15th, award-winning illusionist Derren Brown will be returning to the city with his first ever theatre show in six years. His one-man shows have received wide critical acclaim and more Olivier wins and nominations than any other in history so this is not to be missed.

For a dose of feel-good factor, Mamma Mia The Musical is coming to the Lyceum from October 25th. Set on a sunny Greek Island, the show is the perfect escape from the rain and the cold. It’s running for two weeks only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of concerts, rock duo The Proclaimers will be at Sheffield City Hall on the 20th October, followed by indie band The Wombats on the 21st at the O2 Academy and The Sugababes on the 25th, plus many more throughout the month.

Club Nights and Events

Iconic music venue The Leadmill is throwing a ‘Halloween Ball’ Sheffield clubbers reunion featuring 3 rooms of 90's And 00s Dance anthems made famous from the iconic Pulse And Kingdom Nightclubs.