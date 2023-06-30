Children can eat for free as a popular Chapeltown pub hosts a free family fun day later this summer with a barbeque and activities for all ages.

Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley is hosting a free family fun day at The Barrel in Chapeltown as part of the care company’s commitment to give back to the community.

Taking place in the newly refurbished outdoor area at the pub, on Lane End, from 12pm to 4pm on Thursday, August 3, families can dance the summer day away with a DJ, with free balloons, games, stalls and a fancy dress competition. The best-dressed attendee will walk away with a family meal voucher at The Barrell, for two adults, and two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If dressing up isn’t your thing, a colouring competition will also see a budding artist win a sweetie hamper from Candy Kabin.

The Barrel in Chapeltown is hosting a free family fun day in partnership with Home Instead in August. Barbeque photo: Jonathan Brady

Every child in attendance will receive a free hotdog or burger from the barbeque, with no minimum spend required. The BBQ will also be open after the event until late in the evening with items to purchase from £1.50 to £3.50.

Book readings from a local children’s author will also be provided at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm to give adults time to unwind in the sunshine. Click here to find out more and RSVP to the event.

Home Instead will also be on hand to discuss part-time and full-time job opportunities, and to offer advice on caring for a loved one in their own home. To find out more information about caring roles at Home Instead, please click here.

The popular Chapeltown pub has recently undergone a refurbishment of its outdoor area in perfect timing for the warmer weather.