Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aman Hussain, aged 14, along with his friend, 15-year-old Hassan Yasin have been avid cricket players and enthusiastic about the sport from a young age.

Aman – also known by his friends as Amantheboxer – is known in the community for his boxing proficiency that he has shown off since the age of seven along his cricket skills, while Hassan is the former captain of the cricket team ‘Allama Iqbal’.

Nether Edge's Got Talent is a homegrown cricket tournament taking place on Mount Pleasant Park this Thursday, September 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two youngsters were inspired to organise the tournament after seeing fellow children hanging around the streets in boredom during the school summer holidays.

After creating a leaflet – called “Nether Edges’ Got Talent” – and the boys have seen over 200 participants already register their interest, and posts on Facebook groups have drummed up even more support.

Part of the appeal of the tournament is that those participating can boost their confidence when allowed to show their ability on the cricket fields.

The friendly competition will feature different age groups with both females and males competing, creating a sense of inclusivity in the local community.

Aman Hussain, 14, and Hassan Yasin, 15, have launched their own cricket tournament - Nether Edge's Got Talent - to encourage more young people to pick up the bat.

A member from the community said: “Some children don’t have the opportunity to play cricket outside of school teams and they really want to. The boys want to give back to the children in the community before the end of the holidays.

“I think it is great for the kids in the area as they engage in a sport instead of doing things that they shouldn’t be and getting into trouble.”

The boys have received financial support from family members as well as receiving cricket equipment from owner of IM Sports, Irfan Mirza, including bats, balls, pads and gloves.

Despite there being a high level of ability said to be attending the tournament, people of all abilities are welcome and encouraged to invite their families to create a buzzing atmosphere amongst the audience.