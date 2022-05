Charlotte, age 14, and from Sheffield, was last seen at Bole Hill Recreation Ground – a popular spot for watching the sunrise and sunset – at about 6pm yesterday, Sunday, May 1.

Officers at South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information to locate them earlier today.

Charlotte has gone missing.

They put out an update a few hours later to say Charlotte has now been found ‘safe and well’.