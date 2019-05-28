Sheffield teen Elsie named BAFTA gaming competition finalist
A rally will be held to call for an inquiry into policing during the miners’ strike 35 years since the so-called Battle of Orgreave.
Former miners arrested at the site of a coking plant in South Yorkshire on June 18, 1984 will be among those attending the rally on Orgreave Lane, Sheffield, on Saturday, June 15.
Campaigners have been calling for an inquiry into the police tactics on that day, claiming that striking miners were assaulted and falsely arrested.
In 2016, Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced there would be no inquiry or independent review, but the campaign has continued, buoyed by a decision by the Scottish Government to hold an independent review into the impact of policing during the miners' strike in Scotland.
And in March the government rejected an offer to set up an independent panel to review documents relating to the incident.
The Home Office said its decision was made in light of changes to policing over the last 30 years.
Kevin Horne, Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign activist and miner arrested at Orgreave said: “Home Secretary Sajid Javid should have the decency to acknowledge previous Home Secretary Amber Rudd's miscalculation and now commission an inquiry into police brutality at Orgreave.
“The truth will eventually come out and trying to conceal the facts clearly highlights that only a government with something to hide would prevent an inquiry.”
Kate Flannery, OTJC secretary, said: “The government has turned down our call for a public inquiry and has rejected a request from the Bishop of Sheffield to set up an Orgreave Independent Panel. We will carry on fighting for truth and justice.”
The rally will begin at 1pm and be led by the Unite brass band.