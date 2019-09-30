Sheffield teen is up for the BBC Young Writers award 2019
Talented young Sheffield writer and poet, Georgie Woodhead has been shortlisted for the BBC Young Writers award 2019.
The 16-year-old has been shortlisted for the short story; ‘Jelly-headed’.
‘Jelly-headed’ is a comic, quirky and ultimately tragic story of two friends, a night out and a lightning strike that brings devastation.
Georgie said: “It feels incredible to have work recognised by such a talented panel of judges, and to have been considered for such a prestigious award.”
The BBC Young Writers' Award with First Story and Cambridge University is a creative writing competition for 14 to 18-year-olds.
This is the fifth year of the BBC Young Writers’ Award which invites youngsters living in the UK to submit short stories of up to 1,000 words.
The Award was launched as part of the tenth anniversary celebrations for the BBC National Short Story Award and aims to inspire and encourage the next generation of writers.
Kiran Millwood Hargrave, judge and author, said: “This was one of the most stimulating and collaborative experiences of judging I’ve ever had and we’ve emerged with a shortlist to be proud of. The writers demonstrate all the skills I look for in any piece of writing, from immediacy of voice to sensitive pacing, and most of all an emotional connection made with the reader.”