Sheffield Teaching Hospitals caring for 159 Covid patients

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 176 on the same day the previous week.

There were no Covid patients being treated by Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

The number of beds at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 23 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 207. At the same point there had been nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

There were 159 Covid patients in Sheffield Teaching Hospitals' care

Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26 per cent.