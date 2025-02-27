Sheffield teachers educated as part of Eating Disorder Awareness week

An hour-long webinar teaching school staff how to spot and manage eating difficulties and disorders in students and in their community launched in Sheffield this week.

Teachers, nurses, dinner ladies and councillors are to receive training on the appropriate language to use and the power of early intervention.

South Yorkshire Eating Disorder Association (SYEDA), providing the teaching, said: “We think this is important because before a student or young person comes to a teacher, we want the teacher to feel confident in relaying information and signposting to the correct services.”

Sophie O’HoranSophie O’Horan
Sophie O’Horan

Sophie O’Horan, aged 29, is working on the campaign after developing an eating disorder during her time at school.

She said: “There wasn’t any education at school for eating disorders or mental health, but the pastoral team and my teacher picked up on it quite quickly.

“I think they picked up on the fact that I lost a bit of my personality, and I was behaving like a different person. I was quite upset a lot of the time and quite anxious.

“If people can feel can like they’re supported and feel confident to come forward then they will gain access to treatment quicker. I was really lucky, and I’d just love that to be more of the case as the future goes on. More people should have the experience I did when the reality is actually not many people do.”

The nationwide theme for Eating Disorder Awareness week this year is that anyone can have an eating disorder.

It is estimaed that 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder, but only around six per cent of those are underweight.

SYEDA are also offering a free 90-minute workshop to primary schools across South Yorkshire.

This workshop, created by Body Happy, focuses on body respect and will encourage Year 6 children to celebrate and accept all bodies.

Sophie added: “We live in a society where there’s an awful lot of diet talk and talking about appearance. A real value is placed on our looks and our bodies.

“I think what we want to do is try and encourage teachers and caregivers to foster a sense of body respect – to take the focus away from how someone might look to what they’re achieving outside of that.”

