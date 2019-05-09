Sheffield teacher recognised with Oxford award for being an ‘inspiration’ to students

Simon Dawson knows all too well how humbling a career in teaching can be.

‘Teaching is stressful and it takes a lot of patience,” says Simon, a maths teacher at King Ecgbert School in Sheffield.

“It is hard work but when pupils do something amazing – whether it is a performance on stage or achieving outstanding results – it’s incredibly rewarding.’

Simon is one of ten teachers from across the state school and college sector to have been honoured by Oxford University with a 2019 ‘Inspirational Teachers’ award.

The initiative is designed to celebrate and show appreciation for the crucial role that teachers in state schools and colleges play in encouraging talented young people’s aspirations against the odds, and helping them to realise their potential.

Simon was nominated for the award by former pupil Kaveeta Malhi, who he taught when he was working at Springwood High School in Norfolk.

Simon says: “I am humbled to have been nominated by Kaveeta. I find it unbelievable that it has been four years since I taught her in year 10 and to think that, all that time ago, she felt that I played a part in helping her get to where she is today is amazing. I still can’t quite get my head around that.”

Kaveeta, who is now studying medicine at Merton College in Oxford, says: “I nominated Mr Dawson for making sure every single one of his students had the opportunity to be the best that they could be, and seeing potential in people even when they could not see it themselves.”

The award comes after a selection of current first-year Oxford undergraduates were asked to nominate teachers who inspired them to apply to Oxford, drove their passion for a particular subject and supported them to prepare for interviews and the notoriously challenging interview process. The students selected were all from state schools or colleges with low traditions of sending students to Oxford.

The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony held at Worcester College this Friday.

Simon adds: “The award is a nice way for students to thank somebody who has played a key role in their life, in particular getting them to believe that studying somewhere like Oxford is a realistic possibility. The big shame is that only a small number of teachers get recognised for what they do. I have had the honour of working with and continue to work with so many fantastic teachers.”