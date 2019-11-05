Sheffield taxi drivers offer free rides to veterans for Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people are expected to gather around the Cenotaph outside City Hall in Barker’s Pool on Sunday, November 10, to honour servicemen and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Taxi drivers have offered to transport up to 50 veterans free of charge to and from the service so they can join those paying their respects.

Veterans at the Remembrance service at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre (pic: Andrew Roe)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone wishing to take up the offer has been asked to send their details by lunchtime this Friday, November 8, at the latest.

The offer has been extended by members of ALPHA (All Licensed Private Hire and Hackney Association), who have asked the Sheffield & District Joint Council of Ex-Service Associations to spread the word.

Pat Davey, who chairs the joint council, said: “It’s a very generous offer and we want to make sure as many people as possible benefit, so we’d urge people to get in touch if they or someone they know could benefit.

“We’re very grateful to these taxi drivers for doing their bit to help these men and women who gave their time and risked their lives and health to defend and preserve our country and our freedom which we take so much for granted today.”

ALPHA chairman Lee Ward said: “We try to do as much as we can for the community, and veterans deserve something back for all they’ve done. It’s so important we never forget the sacrifices they’ve made.”

The parade is due to begin at 10.30am this Sunday and the service, during which wreaths will be laid at the foot of the memorial, will get underway at 11am.

Around 120 veterans attended last year’s service, with hundreds more members of the public turning out for the commemorations.

Veterans who are fit enough to do so can join the parade, and there is an area set aside for disabled veterans.

To take up the offer of free transport, email patdaveychairmanjointcouncil@gmail.com with the following information:

The name of the person to travel

Whether a carer (this could be wife/husband) will be travelling with the person

Address of where the person is to be collected from

Any special requirements such as wheelchair-user etc

Any medical condition of which the driver needs to be aware