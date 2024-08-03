In honour of National Tattoo Day, which passed in July, our readers have kindly sent us tens of images of a wide variety of tattoos.
Many have chosen to commemorate late loved ones, with handwriting or symbols, so they can be with them forever.
Others have tattoos celebrating their furry friends, with full realistic pet portraits.
Do you recognise any of the ink below?
1. 1994
Gemma Allen said: "Me and my best friend had this done to celebrate 30 years of friendship." | Gemma Allen
2. Mother and Child by Klimt
Lisa Robertson said: "One of my most recent ones. I wanted to celebrate being a mum to my three girls so I went for ‘Mother and Child’ by Klimt." Holly at Apurture Ink is the artist. | Lisa Robertson
3. Don't let me down
Paul Stimson has "too many [tattoos] to list", but got this one done recently. He said: "It’s a lyric form my fav band Bring Me The Horizon, from a song that’s helped me a lot with my mental health" | Paul Stimson
4. Ganesha
Jan Pesonen got her first tattoo aged 45, by Cassie Wild. She said: "Ganesha God of New Beginnings, Wisdom and Luck; Remover of Obstacles. Means so much to me and what I've been through." | Jan Pesonen