Sheffield tattoos: Readers share their ink, from family memories to sausage dogs and mermaids

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 05:00 BST

The Star readers have celebrated their ink by sharing 13 incredible tattoo photos.

In honour of National Tattoo Day, which passed in July, our readers have kindly sent us tens of images of a wide variety of tattoos.

Many have chosen to commemorate late loved ones, with handwriting or symbols, so they can be with them forever.

Others have tattoos celebrating their furry friends, with full realistic pet portraits.

Do you recognise any of the ink below?

Gemma Allen said: "Me and my best friend had this done to celebrate 30 years of friendship."

1. 1994

Gemma Allen said: "Me and my best friend had this done to celebrate 30 years of friendship." | Gemma Allen

Lisa Robertson said: "One of my most recent ones. I wanted to celebrate being a mum to my three girls so I went for ‘Mother and Child’ by Klimt." Holly at Apurture Ink is the artist.

2. Mother and Child by Klimt

Lisa Robertson said: "One of my most recent ones. I wanted to celebrate being a mum to my three girls so I went for ‘Mother and Child’ by Klimt." Holly at Apurture Ink is the artist. | Lisa Robertson

Paul Stimson has "too many [tattoos] to list", but got this one done recently. He said: "It’s a lyric form my fav band Bring Me The Horizon, from a song that’s helped me a lot with my mental health"

3. Don't let me down

Paul Stimson has "too many [tattoos] to list", but got this one done recently. He said: "It’s a lyric form my fav band Bring Me The Horizon, from a song that’s helped me a lot with my mental health" | Paul Stimson

Jan Pesonen got her first tattoo aged 45, by Cassie Wild. She said: "Ganesha God of New Beginnings, Wisdom and Luck; Remover of Obstacles. Means so much to me and what I've been through."

4. Ganesha

Jan Pesonen got her first tattoo aged 45, by Cassie Wild. She said: "Ganesha God of New Beginnings, Wisdom and Luck; Remover of Obstacles. Means so much to me and what I've been through." | Jan Pesonen

