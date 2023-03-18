A Sheffield tattoo artist has launched a charity raffle to win a £200 ink job – but there’s a catch.

Nick Barrett has offered the chance to win a top-quality piece of body art at the String Ink studio on South Road, Walkley.

But there’s one rule – the design has already been decided. You won’t find out what it is until you win.

Further, the rules for the charity fundraiser raffle stipulate there is no “tapping out”. Once you are in the chair, there’s no backing out.

Nick is holding the unique donation drive to raise money for men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club and says the hair-raising prize is deeply significant to him.

He said: “It’s a chance to raise money for a great charity doing amazing work. Raising money for Andy’s Man Club might just save a life.

"Having been through mental health struggles of my own, I feel there’s a real comparison here – just like the prize, no one gets to choose when it comes to mental health and depression. It can really feel like being in that tattoo chair. It’s painful, you can’t tap out, and it won’t let go of you until it’s done with you.

"I’ve had issues with my mental health and I’m fortunate to have a really understanding family around me. When you come out of those periods, you can look back at it for what it really is, and you can see how much effort people have put in for you.”

Nick says he only heard about Andy’s Man Club last week when his wife brought it up. The charity is a mental health support group that encourages men to talk about their issues together.

Nick said: “I had never heard of it and thought it was brilliant. I want more people to hear about it and I want to do anything I can do to promote it.”

Now, Nick has set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £1,000.

The rules are as follows:

– To enter the prize drawer, donate to the GoFundMe page.

– Any amount can be donated

– Anyone who enters is entered into the raffle.

– The grand prize is a tattoo that will be done by Nick at the String Ink tattoo parlour on South Road, Walkley. Nick says the value of the job has a RRP of £200+ and is likely to take “all day”.

– The design of the tattoo has already been picked out. The winner will not be able to choose the tattoo design. Nick only says that the design will be based on men’s mental health.

– The winner can turn the prize down. Nick will show the winner the design ahead of time. If at that point they want to back out, a new winner will be picked.

– There is no tapping out. The winner is being asked not to back out once they are in the chair and Nick begins drawing.

– The winner gets to pick where the tattoo goes.

– Entries close on March 31, 2023, and the winner will be announced on the String Ink Facebook page.