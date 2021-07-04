Sheffield takes part in first ever ‘Thank You Day’ to celebrate Covid heroes

Sheffield celebrates inaugural Thank You Day on July 4

The celebration came about after hundreds of thousands of people called for a national 'Thank You' day to thank the local communities in facing the Covid-19 crisis.

Now that England looks set to 'return to normality' with remaining restrictions lifted on July 19, the campaign was aimed at encouraging people across the country to get creative to join in the nationwide celebration.

In Sheffield the city council teamed up with local businesses and residents across the city to say their own thank you to the people of Sheffield in a short video.

The city centre has also been decorated with thank you messages over the weekend, calling on residents to join in and get involved via the Thank You Day website.

Councillor Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council said: "As we look forward to enjoying a relaxation in restrictions this summer, it's important that we reflect on what we have overcome this last year.

"So a day to say 'thank you' to those in our local communities who helped us through the crisis has come at the perfect time.

"There are so many people I would like to thank but I'll start by thanking the thousands of frontline workers and volunteers who soldiered out into the community to deliver essential services to keep our city going and keep our most vulnerable residents safe."

On Twitter, #ThankYouDay received thousands of mentions from people across the country as they thanked the unsung heroes from all walks of life, including the NHS, for their immense contribution and sacrifices in the face of adversity.

UK Prime Minister @10DowningStreet tweeted: This #ThankYouDay, we give thanks to all those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the pandemic. Thank you!"

NHS England and NHS Improvement who tweeted via @NHSEngland said: "We all have someone to say thank you to this year.

"Today is national #ThankYouDay - a chance to thank everyone who deserves it, together. Ahead of #NHSBirthday, we're thanking all #OurNHSPeople for their incredible work over the past year."

A charity organisation Protect the Medics @PTMCharity also thanked all the NHS workers for everything that they do.

Sheffield councillor Jayne Dunn, who is also the Executive Member for Education, Children and Families expressed her gratitude and appreciation on the Thank You Day.

She said: "To all social workers, family support workers, teachers, headteachers, support staff, early years staff, childminders, governors across Sheffield, Thank You for working tirelessly to keep our children safe, happy and educated."

According to new polling by ICM Unlimited, 16.3 million Brits were expected to join in events where they happened in their local communities – making the day the biggest mass participation event since the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.