Surgeons in Sheffield have operated on a boy who was left in a wheelchair after being mauled by a dog – nearly four years on from the horror attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Henry Dundas was left screaming in pain and covered in blood after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier launched a ferocious attack on him at a house in Intake, Doncaster, in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rugby-mad youngster was told he would face years of agonising skin graft operations after suffering horrific injuries in the savaging.

Mum Natasha said: “My son is still going through hell - he’s back in a wheelchair again as he can’t walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His latest surgery went well and we are happy with the outcome.

“I’m so very proud of him - he’s the strongest and bravest boy.

“I know there will be a lot of upset learning how to use his leg again but he will get there as he did before. He makes me so very proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Henry Dundas was left screaming in pain and covered in blood after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier launched a ferocious attack on him at a house in Intake, Doncaster, in 2021 | Submit

His angry mum called for the dog to be destroyed and launched a petition calling on South Yorkshire Police to thoroughly investigate the incident.

John Henry's injuries were so severe that he was unable to walk and faces a number of operations in the years ahead to repair the damage which left him with deep cuts and lacerations to his calf where the dog sunk its teeth into his leg.

In 2021, when John was 10, Natasha said: “It is absolutely horrific. He can't sleep, he keeps having nightmares and he's crying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been in so much pain and we don't know if he will be left with a permanent limp. He struggles to bend his leg and put his foot on the floor, he's in that much pain.”

Natasha says the drama unfolded on October 6, 2021, after John Henry, who plays rugby for Bentley RLFC, was attacked by the dog at a house in Essex Avenue, Intake.

She says John was savaged after entering the house with his friend - and after hearing of the attack, his mum raced to the scene, finding her son drenched in blood and sobbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary but later transferred to Sheffield Children's Hospital. Surgeons have already carried out a number of skin graft operations but have warned the family that he will need many more in the years ahead as he grows and the skin stretches.

Added Natasha at the time: He keeps having nightmares and his mind is doing overtime.

“He keeps trying to forget what happened, but he could end up seeing that dog every day of his life. He's in so much pain and just wants to get back to walking and playing rugby.

“The whole thing has left him very scared and he’s going to need counselling.”