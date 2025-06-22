Sheffield: Supertram make U-turn after disabled woman complains about accessibility at Park and Ride
Charlotte Davis-Browne drives an adapted Mercedes van with a rear lift that allows her to travel freely from her home in Penistone.
However, when it comes to reaching the city centre, Charlotte has always used Supertram services, parking her van at Middlewood Park and Ride then continuing the journey on public transport.
Yet last Thursday (June 12), when heading into the city to go to the theatre, Charlotte was shocked to find that an alteration to the height barrier at the entrance of the tram station meant she was no longer able to access the car park with her van.
She subsequently called the 24 hour helpline only to be told that it would take an hour for someone to come and adjust the barrier to allow her entry.
After her struggles she reached out to The Star, who made contact with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) - which now manages the Supertram network - and in the space of a week the barrier was unlocked.
A spokesperson for SYMCA said: “We’re sorry to hear about the difficulties this individual has experienced at Middlewood Park and Ride. Accessibility is a key priority for us, and we’re grateful this issue has been brought to our attention.
“The height barrier was recently secured to help prevent unauthorised access and anti-social behaviour. However, following feedback and to ensure everyone can access the site, we have now unlocked the barrier.
“It will remain open unless there is a clear and pressing need for it to be locked again - which we do not currently anticipate.”
Charlotte said she appreciated the change and that it goes to show how providing feedback can make a difference.
She told The Star: “It’s brilliant, that’s what is needed.
“When the photographer came out to take my picture there was a member of tram staff who could see what we were doing - I said let him watch, it needs to be seen.
“I should be able to access it like anyone else.
“By taking action they’ve realised that it’s wrong.
“I understand anti-social behaviour is a problem and I’d be happy if it was locked if someone was on site permanently to help.”