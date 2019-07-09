Sheffield supermarket's price gaffe as it slashes cost of melons from 72p....to 72p
We all love a bit of a bargain when it comes to shopping – but if you drop into one Sheffield supermarket, you might find that your money doesn’t stretch that much further.
In fact, it won’t go any further at all if the price deals at Lidl in Darnall are anything to go by.
Because according to this sign, melons at the branch have been reduced from 72p to….erm, a whopping, 72p.
Under a bright orange sign headed ‘PRICE CUT’ one eagle eyed shopper spotted the blunder at the chain’s branch in Catley Road earlier today.
Shaun Outram said: “Lidl at Darnall offering a massive reduction in the price of watermelons
“72p per kilo down to an amazing...CAN YOU BELIEVE IT ....72p per kilo.”
He added: “Couldn't believe my eyes at the huge saving they're offering - after all "every Lidl helps!"
We bet bosses are feeling a bit of a lemon at the gaffe…
We have contacted Lidl for more details.