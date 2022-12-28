A Sheffield Sunday league football team has welcomed a whole bundle of new supporters after eight players became dads this year.

Chapeltown Royal British Legion FC could build a new side with all the new arrivals the players welcomed in 2022, starting with little Jaxon in May and ending with Edie, who is today only a week old.

The members posed for this wonderful picture with their new mascots in order of oldest to youngest at the club's bar on Ecclesfield Road, Chapeltown.

Club manager and Edie’s dad Adam Brooks told The Star: “It's been really nice - there's a bit of a creche forming on the sidelines at matches now with so many mums and babies out to see their dads play.

The new dads of Chapeltown Royal British Legion FC, oldest to youngest - Assistant manager Dave Adams with Jaxon, Dave Millen with Mason, Josh Savage with Elias, Ash Gray with Otis, Adam Simpson with Jack, Matt Bruck with Ada, Mitch Savage with Lennie, and manager Adam Todd with Edie.

“We have a group chat as a club and it started with one of us posting a picture of a scan with their news, which was a nice surprise. Then over the year there just came more and more.

“One of the things we've tried to do as a club is be more family friendly and it's really added to that.

“We have a big pool of players so all the dads taking time off didn’t stop play.”