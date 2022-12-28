Chapeltown Royal British Legion FC could build a new side with all the new arrivals the players welcomed in 2022, starting with little Jaxon in May and ending with Edie, who is today only a week old.
The members posed for this wonderful picture with their new mascots in order of oldest to youngest at the club's bar on Ecclesfield Road, Chapeltown.
Club manager and Edie’s dad Adam Brooks told The Star: “It's been really nice - there's a bit of a creche forming on the sidelines at matches now with so many mums and babies out to see their dads play.
“We have a group chat as a club and it started with one of us posting a picture of a scan with their news, which was a nice surprise. Then over the year there just came more and more.
“One of the things we've tried to do as a club is be more family friendly and it's really added to that.
“We have a big pool of players so all the dads taking time off didn’t stop play.”
There must be something else in the beer taps down at the Chapeltown club, as team have also enjoyed an unbeaten season since September. CRBL FC has won eight out of eight matches in the Sunday League and have won both of their matches so far in the latest cup, while also winning the Blades Super Draw Division Two title last season.