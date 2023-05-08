A university student from Sheffield will be running a marathon a day for one week to raise cash in memory of his beloved uncle Glenn.

In days time, Reuben Cole, aged 21, will embark on a challenge to run 183 miles over seven days to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Association following the death of his 60-year-old uncle Glenn Horsman in October 2020.

Glenn, who was a teacher at an alternative provision school in Leeds, lived with motor neurone disease for a number of years. MND is an uncommon terminal condition that attacks the nervous system and causes progressive weakness.

Reuben, from Fulwood, described his uncle as a ‘keen sportsman’ and a ‘lifelong’ fan of the rugby league club Leeds Rhinos. Last year, Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield ran seven consecutive ultra-marathons in a week as part of a string of challenges to raise money for MND charities.

Reuben Cole will be running a total of 183 miles over seven days in memory of his uncle Glenn.

This prompted the idea for Reuben’s own seven-day challenge.

The former King Edward student said: “[Glenn] was a keen sportsman all his life which made it really difficult to see him struggle physically. He would have loved to have seen Kev’s seven in seven challenges, but he died a couple of months before Kev’s initial one.

“He was just the cleverest person ever, he knew everything. I feel like in a room he was like probably the wisest person there would be. You'd always go to him if you needed answers to things. He was always very witty.”

Reuben will begin his challenge on Monday, May 8, with his first run taking place in Bristol where he is currently in his second year of studying music business. The following five runs will be in Sheffield, with the last one taking place on May 14 at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, alongside his dad, Peter.

Glenn Horsman pictured with former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow MBE, and MNDA regional fundraiser Jenn Dodd.

Last year, Reuben pushed himself to run seven half-marathons in seven days and raised just over £4,000 for MNDA. Despite never running a marathon before pledging to his latest challenge, Reuben said training has ‘gone well so far’. He said: “I’m feeling confident about the week, and I do think belief is an important factor.

“I also think that what I’m running for really motivates me. I understand that having the freedom to get out and run isn’t possible for people living with motor neurone disease, so I try to appreciate it.”

Reuben has already raised over £1,400, and is now aiming for £2,000. To support his efforts, please visit his JustGiving page by clicking here.