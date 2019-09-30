Sheffield stock car enthusiasts raise £12,000 to battle cancer, in memory of Andrew Battye
A charity group from Sheffield has raised over £12,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity, in memory of a South Yorkshire man.
Andrew Battye was just 42 when he lost his four-year battle with cancer back in April. Andrew had already personally raised thousands of pounds for cancer research, and his death has inspired many of his family and friends to raise charitable figures in his memory.
And now the BriSCA Stand Up To Cancer group – a community of stock car enthusiasts from Stocksbridge committed to trying to support those with cancer – has raised over £12,000, which they recently donated to Weston Park, where Andrew was treated.
A spokesman for the group said: “We want to thank all of our fantastic supporters who donated, took part in, and believed in our calendar, and all our other crazy stuff. We are so incredibly proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ann Battye and her family.
“The £12,000 was donated to refurbish a room for ladies receiving radiotherapy for cervical cancer within Weston Park.
“This money has been added to an amazing grand total of £20,584.94 raised in Andrew Battye’s memory to date.”
Andrew developed a passion for motorsport at a young age, and was a regular on the local stock car scene. a JustGiving page set up in his memory states: ‘he turned his hand to mechanics, helping out a number of drivers from oval and circuit racing. Later he took a shine to the younger generation through karting. He enjoyed a beer and was always the life and soul of any party. He loved his food, Sheffield Wednesday, trips away to America, his friends and family, and most importantly loved life.’
Helen Gentle, deputy director of fundraising for Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “BriSCA’s £12,000 will help provide enhancements to the Brachytherapy unit at Weston Park. They’re are an amazing example of what can be achieved when people come together against cancer.”