Sheffield Steelers fans celebrating after marriage proposal at game
Saturday proved a memorable night for Sheffield Steelers fans Jack Holmes and Emma Britton.
For weeks Jack, aged 26, had been planning a very special birthday treat for girlfriend Emma, 22, but little did she know how the night would end … with a wedding proposal.
Jack had contacted both the club and Emma’s favourite player Robert Dowd to see if they could help.
The plan was to tell Emma that for a birthday treat Jack had arranged a meeting with Dowdy for a photo down on the Steelers bench. But little did she know that once that was over Jack would surprise her with a proposal.
The club was in on it, Dowdy was in on it and Dean the photographer was in on it.
Emma and Dowdy posed for their photo, then Jack was invited up for a picture as well.
Dowdy asked Jack if he had anything else planned and stepped aside whilst Jack went down on one knee to propose.
Emma said “Yes” and there were tears and hugs all around.
It wasn’t Jack wasn’t that was the most relieved man on the bench however.
“I was so nervous” said Robert Dowd. “I also had a speaking part as well.”
He added: “Emma was lovely and so surprised when I stood back and Jack went on one knee. I think we were all very happy when she said “Yes”.
“It was a great idea by Jack, congratulations to them both.”
Emma, Jack and Dowdy then posed for more photos before celebrating.