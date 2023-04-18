News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
10 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
56 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Sheffield Star readers share what happened when they met celebrities including Sylvester Stallone and Johnny Depp

Sheffield is no stranger to celebrity sightings.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 18th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST

A number of famous faces have been spotted out about about in the Steel City over the years – from Sylvester Stallone eating at a restaurant on Ecclesall Road to Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the City Hall.

Read More
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp, Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and Sylvester Stallone - ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With this in mind, we took to social media to ask our readers if they have ever met any celebrities and what happened.

Most Popular
Sylvester Stallone during his visit to Nonna's.Sylvester Stallone during his visit to Nonna's.
Sylvester Stallone during his visit to Nonna's.

We had more than 160 replies – and here’s a selection of the reported celebrity encounters. We have also included a couple of additional ones based on previous stories told us by people in the city who have met celebrities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Graham

Jennifer Dunstan-Furniss said: “I was once in the United Reform Church on Chapel Walk and Stephen Graham walked in, turned out he was looking for the Crucible.”

Sir Ian McKellen

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Johnny Depp meeting fans after appearing at the City Hall.Johnny Depp meeting fans after appearing at the City Hall.
Johnny Depp meeting fans after appearing at the City Hall.

Richard Henderson posted: “Once shared a restaurant table in Gran Canaria with Sir Ian McKellen. He was a total gentleman.”

Jensen Ackles

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Becky Drajling said: “My fav famous person I’ve met is Jensen Ackles (Supernatural). He’s such a lovely person.”

Jane Fonda

Carl Taylor said: “Jane Fonda in a bookshop in Chesterfield she was a lovely lady chatting to my wife and I.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victor Bonett posted: “Her Majesty The Queen, twice at Buckingham Palace at her annual Garden Parties held in July. Was about three feet away as she walked in her back garden greeting the crowd present. After she passed, I went to have tea and square cut sandwiches under one of the tents. The dairy ice cream was delicious.”

Del Shannon

Susan Merrick said: “When I drove taxis I took him from Radio Hallam to Bradford, lovely chatting all the way.”

Johnny Depp

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This celebrity encounter was not included in the responses, but the Hollywood star took time out to meet fans after his show with guitar hero Jeff Beck outside the City Hall last May.

At the time, one fan said: “He was so nice!”, meanwhile another said: “I didn’t catch anything he said but he was lovely and taking photos with everybody!”

Sylvester Stallone

Another not included in the responses, but Hollywood ‘A' lister Sylvester Stallone popped in for a meal at Nonna’s on Ecclesall Road after an appearance at the City Hall in January 2015.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Restaurant owner Maurizio Mori said: "He couldn't have been a nicer and more down to earth guest. It really felt like he was one of the family.”

Related topics:Johnny Depp