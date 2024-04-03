Sheffield star Dan Walker to host Roundabout Night at the Musicals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Night at the Musicals makes its third appearance on the world-famous Crucible Theatre stage on June 11, showcasing a wealth of home grown talent, hosted by city-based TV star and Strictly Come Dancing quarter finalist Dan.

And money raised will go towards supporting some of South Yorkshire’s most vulnerable young people.

“Roundabout is a great South Yorkshire charity that provides badly needed support for young people in crisis,” said Dan.

Dan Walker will host the Roundabout event - picture by Green Vision Photography

“They provide an amazing range of services - everything from an emergency hostel to mediation – and work directly with those in greatest danger of facing homelessness.

“As a parent myself, I know how important it is to know that all young people can have a place of safety in times of crisis.

“I am delighted to be hosting A Night at the Musicals and look forward to sharing the stage with some great South Yorkshire talent.”

This year’s lineup of community singers and dancers will be joined on stage by West End actor Jonathan David Dudley, whose musical theatre credits include Scrooge at the London Palladium, international award-winner The Book Of Mormon, Chess, Cinderella: The Musical and Shrek: The Musical.

He will perform alongside fellow West End performer Bryony Louise Duncan, who starred as Jane Seymour in hit musical Six.

Also on stage will be Doncaster-born Rebecca Lisewski, whose major credits include her current role in Moulin Rouge, Fame, Carousel and Mamma Mia, as well as appearing on stage with Strictly Come Dancing favourites Flavia Cacace, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite.

“We were already excited to have such a great lineup of talent joining us for the evening but to be able to confirm that Dan Walker will be our host adds an extra special element to this year’s show,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.

“Last year was a complete sell-out and we do advise you to book early to avoid disappointment because the 2024 Night at the Musicals is going to be bigger and better than ever and you won’t want to miss it!”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/crucible-theatre