Fans and communities across the city and country have had to face the music tonight - it’s not coming home this time.

In pubs and at home, supporters who set out hoping for one of the greatest nights in the club’s career could only watch as the dream came to an end in a painful penalty shoot out.

In the Common Room Sports Bar on Devonshire Green, stony-faced fans held their heads in their hands wondering where it all went wrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England v Italy in the Euro 2021 final. Fans at The Common Room. Picture: Chris Etchells

“I’m an emotional wreck,” said one teary fan, Callum Garfitt. “I’m heartbroken.

"We’re a team full of promise, of future. We’re building up. It’s coming home next time. Next time.

"We’re gonna win the next one. We’re a top team.”

It had all started so well. After fighting their way to their first tournament final since 1966, fans exploded in early celebrations as Luke Shaw scored an astonishing goal in the first two minutes of play.

England v Italy in the Euro 2021 final. Fans at The Common Room. Picture: Chris Etchells

It wasn’t to be. In the second half minute, Italy scored the equalizer that would drag the game out through extra time and into penalties as the European team grew strong in the late game.

Then, in an excruciating neck-and-neck penalty shoot out, Italy took the win 3-2.

In Sheffield heartbroken fans gathered at Barker’s Pool - which had been the site of celebrations for games throughout the tournament - to nurse their wounds.

"I’m gutted,” said one fan James Logan, who the Star found with his head in his arms. “We had every chance. The only time I feel like this is in a major tournament.

England v Italy in the Euro 2021 final. Fans at The Common Room. Picture: Chris Etchells

"And we’ve been beaten.

"I’m so proud of our boys. I never thought we would reach a major final.

"I’m just so gutted in ourselves. We had every chance.”

For now, England’s 55 years of hurt will just have to go on a bit longer.

England v Italy in the Euro 2021 final. Fans at The Common Room. Picture: Chris Etchells

The starting squad that fought so hard at Wembley starred two of Sheffield’s own in defender Harry Maguire from Mosborough and full back Kyle Walker from Sharrow.

England v Italy in the Euro 2021 final. Fans at The Common Room. Picture: Chris Etchells