Sheffield staff ready to tackle Yorkshire’s three highest peaks for charity

The team of six is in training for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in aid of the Belmayne Foundation, which is supporting four charities.

The team is partners Jon Stevens and Martin Birch, financial planner Chris Pond and his partner Isabelle O’Leary, Tracey Knight and Laura Birch.

Their challenge is on September 12 and involves scaling 5,200 feet of ascent up Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales.

All money raised from the challenge will be split equally between FareShare Yorkshire, Pathways of Chesterfield, Nenna Kind and Helen’s Trust.

Partner Martin Birch said: “We are excited to finally be preparing for our first big fundraiser of the year. We will be setting off before dawn in our attempt to scale all three Yorkshire peaks in one day and hope to complete the challenge in around 12 hours.

“We know small charities have suffered greatly from the Covid restrictions and we hope our efforts will make a real difference to the four supported by the Belmayne Foundation. I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far and encourage as many people as possible to add their backing - it will really spur us on through what will no doubt be a gruelling day!”Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/BelmaynesYorkshire3PeaksChallenge to sponsor Belmayne’s Three Peaks Challenge.

Belmayne's Three Peaks team (left to right): Martin and Laura Birch, Tracey Knight and Jon Stevens.