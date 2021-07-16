Sheffield staff ready to tackle Yorkshire’s three highest peaks for charity

The team of six is in training for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in aid of the Belmayne Foundation, which is supporting four charities.

The team is partners Jon Stevens and Martin Birch, financial planner Chris Pond and his partner Isabelle O’Leary, Tracey Knight and Laura Birch.

Their challenge is on September 12 and involves scaling 5,200 feet of ascent up Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales.

Belmayne’s Three Peaks team, left to right, Martin and Laura Birch, Tracey Knight and Jon Stevens.

All money raised from the challenge will be split equally between FareShare Yorkshire, Pathways of Chesterfield, Nenna Kind and Helen’s Trust.