Sheffield Sabrecats Pom Cheerleading, Sheffield Sabres American Football, Sheffield Sabrecats Stunt Cheerleading and Sheffield University Men’s Football Club have united in support of the appeal, which is providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those in need.

Their members will run the distance from Sheffield to Ukraine and back, which is a total of 2,902 miles. This will be split between every sports society involved, meaning that they will need to run 725.5 miles each.

Sheffield Sabrecats Pom Cheerleading, Sheffield Sabres American Football, Sheffield Sabrecats Stunt Cheerleading and Sheffield University Men’s Football Club have united to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Sena Aydin, charity secretary for Sabrecats Pom Cheerleading, said: “We are in such a privileged position; it would be very ignorant if we didn’t do something to help when we know we can. Organising a fundraiser is something that takes a tiny bit of time out of our lives, but this war has become their entire lives.”

The fundraiser has been running since March 7 and has raised more than £400. The societies even hosted a joint pub quiz, which is estimated to have raised another £177.

Melissa Mason, charity secretary for Sabrecats Stunt Cheerleading, said: “What people have to consider is that collectively we are covering the miles of two refugees. So comparatively, we are not doing anything as strong as they are, so if we can help even a little bit, then that’s what we need to do.”

The DEC states that every £30 donated could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month. Every £50 could provide blankets for four families, and each £100 could provide emergency food for two families for a month.

Stefan Henney, charity secretary for Sheffield Sabres, said: “I feel like the fundraiser is easy for the average person to do. It’s not taking too much time out of anyone’s day; it’s not taking too much money out of anyone’s pocket.

"But if enough people band together and work together then it can make a massive difference to people’s lives who have truly been affected by this.”

The clubs aren’t stopping there. Whilst they say the sky is the limit, their goal is to raise at least £1,000 for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Harry Meats, charity secretary for Sheffield University Men’s Football, said: “With all of the awful things happening in Ukraine, it’s amazing to be able to work with other sports clubs at the university and show some much-needed togetherness.”