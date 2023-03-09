The patients of a Sheffield hospital got to enjoy a heartwarming message written in the snow outside their windows today.

Many people laid up in Royal Hallamshire Hospital might have missed out on the snow today (March 9) – but someone saw fit to try and cheer them up despite whatever they are going through.

They used the snow on the hospital’s multi-storey car park to write ‘Get Well Soon’ for everyone on the upper floors to see.

Eyewitnesses told The Star how the message was the work of “a group of lads”, while others were simply surprised to look outside and see the sentiment.

Patients got to look out the windows at Royal Hallamshire Hospital today (March 9) to see someone had written "get well soon" in the snow on the multi-storey car park.