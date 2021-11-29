Sheffield snow: Grateful garden centre owners offer gritter driver free breakfast

It’s been a busy few days for gritter drivers in Sheffield after the city was hit by heavy snow over the weekend.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:47 pm

One business has found a special way to show its gratitude to the men and women helping keep our streets clear during the extreme weather – by offering a full English breakfast on the house.

Posting on Facebook, Langlands Garden Centre in Loxley said: “We would like to offer the gritter driver who keeps going up and down West Lane in Loxley a free full English breakfast on us. Thank you.

“If anyone knows him, let him know please.”

Langlands Garden Centre in Sheffield has offered a free breakfast to the gritter driver helping to keep the road it is on clear (file pic by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Despite the best efforts of gritters, who have been working round the clock, the snow and ice has caused major disruption on the city’s roads over the weekend and today, with buses having to be diverted, some schools forced to close on Monday and numerous events cancelled on Saturday.

