One business has found a special way to show its gratitude to the men and women helping keep our streets clear during the extreme weather – by offering a full English breakfast on the house.

Posting on Facebook, Langlands Garden Centre in Loxley said: “We would like to offer the gritter driver who keeps going up and down West Lane in Loxley a free full English breakfast on us. Thank you.

“If anyone knows him, let him know please.”

Langlands Garden Centre in Sheffield has offered a free breakfast to the gritter driver helping to keep the road it is on clear (file pic by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)