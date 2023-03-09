News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield snow bin collections: Here's what to do if the binmen didn't come to collect your rubbish today

Sheffield city council has released an update on what residents should do if their bin wasn’t emptied during the snow today.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
45 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 5:21pm

Heavy snowfall today (March 9) meant many Sheffield households could not have their rubbish taken away as usual.

The city council and Veolia has now released an update telling residents to leave their bins out and they will arrive to take them away as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement by Veolia reads: “Due to the snow and ice on roads and footpaths, we have been unable to complete all bin collections due today.

Most Popular
Veolia has released an update for Sheffield residents of what to do if their bins weren't taken away today due to the heavy snow.
Veolia has released an update for Sheffield residents of what to do if their bins weren't taken away today due to the heavy snow.
Veolia has released an update for Sheffield residents of what to do if their bins weren't taken away today due to the heavy snow.

“If your bin collection did not take place please continue to leave your bin out until it has been emptied.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If your bin is due for collection tomorrow (March 10) please put your bin out for collection before 7 am as normal. We plan to empty bins as usual however, depending on the conditions, we may not be able to complete all scheduled collections.”

Sheffield