Heavy snowfall today (March 9) meant many Sheffield households could not have their rubbish taken away as usual.
The city council and Veolia has now released an update telling residents to leave their bins out and they will arrive to take them away as soon as possible.
A statement by Veolia reads: “Due to the snow and ice on roads and footpaths, we have been unable to complete all bin collections due today.
“If your bin collection did not take place please continue to leave your bin out until it has been emptied.
“If your bin is due for collection tomorrow (March 10) please put your bin out for collection before 7 am as normal. We plan to empty bins as usual however, depending on the conditions, we may not be able to complete all scheduled collections.”