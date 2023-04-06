Sheffield snooker referee Brendan Moore is planning to retire from the World Snooker Tour, according to the Welcome to Cue News website, at the end of the season and he is set to bow out overseeing the 2023 Cazoo World Championship final.

Brendan Moore’s career as one of the top officials in the game started in 2004 and he has officiated in seven Triple Crown finals and this year’s Crucible World Snooker Championship will be his third time refereeing at the top table.

Former Sheffield bus driver Moore, aged 51, has refereed the 2014 and 2018 world finals and this year’s final title match will be Moore’s last ever professional game before he plans to move from snooker to pool to become the Tournament Director for Matchroom Pool, according to the WST Welcome to Cue News website.

WST stated it will be the first Crucible final he has taken charge of since his father Derek Moore’s death.

Pictured is Sheffield snooker referee Brendan Moore, left, with Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Moore told WST that refereeing the final will be a ‘bitter-sweet moment’ and a ‘surreal experience’ especially knowing that his dad will not be there but he is looking forward to a new challenge.

WST thanked Moore for his 19 years of dedicated service to snooker and wished him all the best for his new role at Matchroom.

Moore first refereed the world final in 2014 when Mark Selby beat Ronnie O’Sullivan.