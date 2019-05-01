Customers have been left outraged after a homeless man was refused service at the new Slug and Lettuce restaurant in Sheffield.

Homelessness charity Sheffield Tent City uploaded a video yesterday afternoon of a man complaining that he had just been turned away from the Holly Street restaurant.

Slug and Lettuce Sheffield

In the video, the man states that he was sitting outside the new bar when a manager appraoched him and said ‘we don’t want people like you around our pub', before asking him to leave.

Anthony Cunningham, who runs the Sheffield Tent City page, said he was buying the homeless man a drink wheile the incident unfolded.

In the video, which has been shared almost 500 times, he says: "Ladies and gentlemen, Slug and Lettuce has just opened. I’ve had to walk over here because I was fuming.

“The Slug and Lettuce is refusing customers. They are entitled to refuse whoever they want. What if I dress like that?

“Should I put a rucksack on my back, would he then refuse me? Slug and Lettuce, wow, I love you. You have just kicked a man seriously down. You have just let yourself down big time.”

Slug and Lettuce opened their doors in Sheffield yesterday following a £500,000 refurbishment of 80’s bar Reflex which closed down in March.

The bar, owned by Stonegate Pub Company, said it wanted to bring a ‘touch of glitz and glamour with a stylish edge to Sheffield city centre’.

Mr Cunningham said he has plans to meet the Slug and Lettuce manager today to discuss the incident.

He said: “The man was at his lowest point today and I’m just glad he’s not on the street tonight because his head wouldn’t be able to take it.

“But as for the venue, enjoy it or not. He is still homeless and he’s our focus right now to get him off the streets.

“He’s raising awareness to show everyone just how impossible it is to get off the streets and through the homeless system just like thousands of other people that sleep rough in our country.”

Slug and Lettuce have apologised for the incident and said it is not their policy to turn away homeless people.”

Customers have been left outraged by the company’s actions with many branding their actions ‘unacceptable’.

One customer said: “I’ve messaged them and told them of my disgust totally unacceptable.”

Another wrote: “Disgusting. I will never be going in there.”

“I hope you are ashamed of your selves because you damn well should be,” said one customer.

Another said: “No chance, i will never go inside, when they treat paying customers with no respect!”