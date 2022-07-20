Firefighters were called at 2.12pm to a blaze at the former Ski Village site in Parkwood Springs, which has caught fire numerous times since its closure.

South Yorkshire Police said one fire engine was dispatched to tackle the blaze on top of the old ski slope, which they described as ‘nothing major’.

However smoke can be seen for miles and comes after a major incident was declared in the county yesterday when wildfires broke out as temperatures soared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire near the Ski Village site

Wildfires swept through South Yorkshire as temperatures reached record highs on Tuesday.

Sheffield Ski Village was Europe's largest artificial ski resort in its heyday, during the 90s and noughties, but was destroyed by fire in 2012.

It has become notorious for arson attacks over the ensuing years.

On Tuesday, 'at least four' firefighters were hospitalised due to heat exhaustion on a 'brutal day' as temperatures reached 39C in Sheffield for the first time in history.