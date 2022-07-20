Sheffield Ski Village fire: Huge plumes of thick black smoke seen across city

Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen rising above Sheffield this afternoon as another blaze rages.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:07 pm

Firefighters were called at 2.12pm to a blaze at the former Ski Village site in Parkwood Springs, which has caught fire numerous times since its closure.

South Yorkshire Police said one fire engine was dispatched to tackle the blaze on top of the old ski slope, which they described as ‘nothing major’.

However smoke can be seen for miles and comes after a major incident was declared in the county yesterday when wildfires broke out as temperatures soared.

Fire near the Ski Village site

Wildfires swept through South Yorkshire as temperatures reached record highs on Tuesday.

Sheffield Ski Village was Europe's largest artificial ski resort in its heyday, during the 90s and noughties, but was destroyed by fire in 2012.

It has become notorious for arson attacks over the ensuing years.

On Tuesday, 'at least four' firefighters were hospitalised due to heat exhaustion on a 'brutal day' as temperatures reached 39C in Sheffield for the first time in history.

An emergency incident was declared as wildfires were reported in Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley, and Rotherham.

