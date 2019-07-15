Sheffield ski resort that could create 400 jobs backed by residents

Council chiefs have agreed a 150-year lease with Extreme Destinations to create an internationally-recognised sport and leisure destination at Parkwood Springs.

The authority will sign an agreement to lease the site to Extreme as it works towards developing a modern ski slope, mountain biking trails, a hub building with shops, bars and restaurants as well as visitor accommodation, alongside a major international operator.

It’s being dubbed the “jewel in the crown” of Sheffield’s Outdoor City strategy.

The initial phases could boost Sheffield’s economy with investment of up to £40m, and once the entire 21-hectare site is complete that could eventually top £60 million. It’s set to create more than 400 new jobs and bring a million new visitors to the city each year.

A number of Star reader shave now taken to Facebook to express their support for the plans.

Richard Smith described it as “brilliant news for the area and the city – lots of jobs being created. (It has) got to be a good thing.”

John Daley added that he “can't wait to see it. I walk up there all the time and it saddens me seeing it in that condition.”

Bob Goldsmith described it as a “great idea” and Glen Chapman added: “I think it's a good idea. More people are into sports that are not mainstream so I think it has a much better chance of success.”

The agreement will set specific terms for the redevelopment between the council and Extreme, and work could begin on the site in 2020. It will allow Extreme to move ahead with its investment proposals.

Since unveiling Extreme as the preferred developer for the site, formerly home to the Sheffield Ski Village, the council has secured £4.8m of Sheffield City Region Improvement Funding to build a new access road to the site.

Extreme will soon start to develop a full planning application and the lease proposals will go before the council’s cabinet this week.

In the past year, the council has also launched a new draft masterplan for Parkwood Springs, consulting with local businesses and residents, which sets out the long-term vision for a country park in the city connecting with Shirecliffe, Burngreave, Neepsend and Kelham.