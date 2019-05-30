Sheffield singleton hopes to find love on Blind Date

Viewers can find out if Tim is lucky in love

Tim Rowson, from Dore, puts any hopes of a future romance in the hands of Blind Date host Paul O’Grady for the episode due to air on Sunday, June 2.

Describing his type as ‘fake looking girls’, the 28-year-old has to choose between three women without seeing them first – with the lucky girl being whisked away for a date

Tim and Alvin

Tim said: “I like a girl who takes care of themselves, fake nails, tan, big lips and big boobs - someone that takes pride in their appearance.”

Tim, who works at the family Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business, was headhunted by Blind Date producers, who noticed him when he appeared on the E4 series The Super Salon, based at Stylebar in Banner Cross.

“I like to take care of myself,” he added. “They said I’ve got a unique personality and I’ve been single for two years so thought why not.

“Not to sound cocky but I don’t do bad with the women. I know my worth but I’m not picky I just want someone that ticks all the boxes.

“Lots of my friends are in relationships. I mean I hope the next one will be the happy ever after – that’s what you always think but you want that with whoever you are with. Everyone wants to be loved.”

Not alone on stage, Tim is joined by family pet Alvin the chihuahua in what producers said will be a ‘highlight’ of the series.

A lover of all dogs, O’Grady may have met his match with the one-year-old pup who is very naughty on the episode.

“If Alvin wants attention he kicks you and he ends up kicking Paul on the show,” Tim revealed.

However, viewers will have to wait until Sunday, June 9, at 6pm to find out how Tim’s date went.

Blind Date recently hit the headlines after sending two bisexual male contestants to the Caribbean island of St Lucia where homosexuality is illegal.