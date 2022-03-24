They sang Care for our Carers at Northfield Nursing Home, the lyrics of which recognise and celebrate the important work of carers.

The words of the song were written by Sheffield Harmony lead singer Denise Appleton, who was keen to support the nursing home, which formerly cared for and nursed back to health a retired member of Sheffield Harmony during the first national lockdown.

Denise said: “It felt absolutely wonderful for members of Sheffield Harmony to be able to go and support carers on the National Day of Reflection and to be directly involved in that special moment. They are the kindest of people who do sterling work and our chorus wanted to acknowledge their amazing contribution to society.”

Singers from Sheffield Harmony chorus

The song, sung to the tune of a barbershop arrangement of We Need a Little Christmas, was performed following the observation by staff and residents at Northfield of a minute’s silence at noon.

The National Day of Reflection marked the anniversary of the first Covid lockdown in the UK and was staged to remember the lives of those who died from Covid and other causes during the period of the pandemic and also to support those grieving.

Sheffield Harmony earlier sent to Northfield a recording of the full chorus singing the special commemorative song as a “gift” to the carers who work there.

Nicola Richards, director of Palms Row Health Care, which runs Northfield nursing home and Founder of Support Social Care Heroes said: “My heart was really touched when I received the recording from Sheffield Harmony.

"The lyrics are so beautiful and recognise the hard work of the staff who work on the front line in social care.

“When I opened the video recording the hairs on the back of my neck stood on end but it was particularly special to hear it sung live by a small group on our National Day of Reflection.

“It’s amazing what Sheffield Harmony have done to lift the spirits of the staff. It really means a lot.”