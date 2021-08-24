Sheffield singer through to final stages of national TV talent show

Jack Marshall-Over

Now That’s Entertainment is the Amazon Prime show, now in its fourth season, which sees contestants submit their performances online before the public vote and decide which acts they think are the best entertainers.

Judging and mentoring successful singing entrants in the final stages is X-Factor winner Sam Bailey who has already given Jack a Golden Buzzer pass, which means he avoids the public voting section of the contest and goes straight through to the next stage.

Sam made her decision after seeing footage of Jack performing showstopper Defying Gravity - from the hit Broadway and West End show Wicked - at the recent Roundabout Musical Theatre Drive-In, which was held at Meadowhall.

He now has to wait to see if Sam and the other judges have chosen him to take part in the contest’s live shows, which start screening on Amazon Prime in November.

“I am really excited that Sam chose me to go through to the next stage of the show,” said Jack.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity but all I can do now is keep my fingers crossed and hope that everybody else is as impressed by my performance as Sam was.”