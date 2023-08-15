Sheffield shopping: Old and new shops readers want in the city centre, from John Lewis to Uniqlo
Major transformations are in the works in Sheffield city centre, which has The Star's readers looking ahead to new possibilities as well as feeling nostalgic for old retailers.
When Star readers were asked what shops they would like to see in the city centre, the question prompted nearly 600 replies. Many of these were reminiscing over old shops which left the city, while others looked ahead to new developments in the near future.
Many Sheffielders are understandably nostalgic for previous landmarks of the city centre, particularly John Lewis. The department store in Barker’s Pool closed in 2021, and over 70 responses mentioned the “sadly missed” shop as one they want back in the city.
Here are nine new and old shops which The Star’s readers would like to see Sheffield city centre - do you agree?