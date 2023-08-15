Major transformations are in the works in Sheffield city centre, which has The Star's readers looking ahead to new possibilities as well as feeling nostalgic for old retailers.

When Star readers were asked what shops they would like to see in the city centre, the question prompted nearly 600 replies. Many of these were reminiscing over old shops which left the city, while others looked ahead to new developments in the near future.

Many Sheffielders are understandably nostalgic for previous landmarks of the city centre, particularly John Lewis. The department store in Barker’s Pool closed in 2021, and over 70 responses mentioned the “sadly missed” shop as one they want back in the city.

Here are nine new and old shops which The Star’s readers would like to see Sheffield city centre - do you agree?

1 . John Lewis John Lewis replaced Cole Brothers, and is "sadly missed" by many residents. More than 10% of readers who responded said they wanted the store back in the city. Plans were recently announced to transform the listed building into a mixed-use landmark with independent shops, leisure facilities and a rooftop pocket park. Photo: Chris Etchells

2 . Debenhams Debenhams, on The Moor, is pictured here on its last day of trading in May 2021. The longstanding department store chain shut all its stores, but that doesn't stop shoppers from wishing for its return. Photo: Dean Atkins

3 . Cole Brothers Cole Brothers department store, pictured here in August 1987, was mentioned by many readers who remembered it being on Barker's Pool before John Lewis.

4 . Zara Fashion retailer Zara is on many Sheffield shoppers' most wanted list. Photo: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com