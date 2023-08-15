News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield shopping: Old and new shops readers want in the city centre, from John Lewis to Uniqlo

Major transformations are in the works in Sheffield city centre, which has The Star's readers looking ahead to new possibilities as well as feeling nostalgic for old retailers.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 15th Aug 2023, 05:15 BST

When Star readers were asked what shops they would like to see in the city centre, the question prompted nearly 600 replies. Many of these were reminiscing over old shops which left the city, while others looked ahead to new developments in the near future.

Many Sheffielders are understandably nostalgic for previous landmarks of the city centre, particularly John Lewis. The department store in Barker’s Pool closed in 2021, and over 70 responses mentioned the “sadly missed” shop as one they want back in the city.

Here are nine new and old shops which The Star’s readers would like to see Sheffield city centre - do you agree?

John Lewis replaced Cole Brothers, and is "sadly missed" by many residents. More than 10% of readers who responded said they wanted the store back in the city. Plans were recently announced to transform the listed building into a mixed-use landmark with independent shops, leisure facilities and a rooftop pocket park.

1. John Lewis

Photo: Chris Etchells

Debenhams, on The Moor, is pictured here on its last day of trading in May 2021. The longstanding department store chain shut all its stores, but that doesn't stop shoppers from wishing for its return.

2. Debenhams

Photo: Dean Atkins

Cole Brothers department store, pictured here in August 1987, was mentioned by many readers who remembered it being on Barker's Pool before John Lewis.

3. Cole Brothers

Cole Brothers department store, pictured here in August 1987, was mentioned by many readers who remembered it being on Barker's Pool before John Lewis.

Fashion retailer Zara is on many Sheffield shoppers' most wanted list.

4. Zara

Photo: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

