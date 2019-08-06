Sheffield shop continues to transform for filming of Sara Cox Back In Time TV show
A Sheffield corner shop is continuing to transform for a new time travel TV show being filmed in the city.
Back In Time, presented by radio and TV favourite Sara Cox, has transported a Sheffield corner shop back in time for filming of the show which is expected to air next year.
And the shop on the corner of Derbyshire Lane and Norton Lees Road in Meersbrook has undergone a number of transformations in recent weeks, showing how shopping has changed in the city from Victorian times up to the current day.
The shop has been transformed for the filming of the BBC TV show which takes families back in time to see how people lived, worked and enjoyed their leisure time in days gone by.
The latest instalment of the BBC Two reality show will see participants experience first-hand what life was like behind the counter and will take viewers from the Victorian era through wartime rationing and the swinging 60s to the 80s, 90s and beyond.
The shop ‘Ardern and Son,’ a seller of ales, stouts and tobacco has already been transformed a number of times for filming with Cox, who has made several visits to the city for the shoots.
Last year, show makers announced they were looking for families from Sheffield or the surrounding area with at least two children aged eight or over to take part.
The shop and the family’s living quarters are being updated as they travel through time to reflect changing trends and technology.
They will go from making their own products in Victorian times to weighing out wartime rations and stocking the shelves with everything from dip dabs, Pot Noodles and Smash Hits in the 1980s.
Previous series of the show include Back in Time for Dinner, which involved a culinary trip through the decades, and Back in Time for School, looking at how life in the classroom has changed over the years.
Photos by Barry Smith