Sheffield set to mark Armed Forces Day today with city centre parade
Sheffield will mark Armed Forces Day with a city centre parade and a host of other events.
Events and commemorations will take place between 11am and 3pm with hundreds of people expected to take part with many more watching.
Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Tony Downing, Sheffield Armed Forces and Veterans will be be joining forces for the event which also includes music from the Ashby Big Band and Lorrie Brown, who will perform a tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.
The annual Armed Forces and Veterans Day honours the outstanding contribution made by current members of the armed forces and by veterans of all ages.
This year’s event marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and 100 years since the signing of the Treaty Of Versailles and provides a poignant opportunity to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those who lost or risked their lives, to reflect upon the human cost of conflict and to have hope for a more peaceful world.
Details of events are:
Veterans meet and form up – 11.30-11.45am – Norfolk Row (St. Marie’s Catholic Cathedral)
Parade disabled contingent meet – 11.45am – St Paul’s Parade (Brown’s Bistro)
Parade – 11.50am – Norfolk Row, Fargate, Town Hall Square, Peace Gardens
Ceremony – 12 noon (approx) – Peace Gardens
The Lord Mayor will lead a short ceremony to thank those involved and to mark the occasion. The parade and ceremony will have musical accompaniment from Woodhouse Brass Band.
Then in the Peace Gardens, there will be music as follows:
12.20-1.00pm and 2.20-3.00pmAshby Big Band – While away the afternoon with music from one of the best Glenn Miller/Swing When You’re Winning tribute bands. They are a fantastic swing orchestra using the classic big band formation of Saxes, Brass and Rhythm Section.
1.10-2.10pmThe wonderful Lorrie Brown returns to the Peace Gardens stage with her tribute to the Forces Sweetheart, Dame Vera Lynn.
There will also be displays about cadets and armed forces between 11.00am and 3.00pm
All times are subject to change