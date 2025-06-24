David Smith, Engraving Sales Manager at Pryor Marking Technology, Whiteley craftsman Gary White, Whiteley Director Mark White, Louise Dack, YWCA Yorkshire, Whiteley craftsmen Pete Taylor-Osbourne and Ian Bradley and Charles Turner, chairman of Made in Sheffield

Sheffield scissor manufacturer Whiteley is to host a charity raffle for a bespoke scissor, handcrafted and manufactured in its city factory to celebrate the strength and resilience of women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiteley has created a special edition bespoke 12” Tailors Shear in support of the women and children of YWCA Yorkshire.

The one-of-a-kind collector’s item is available exclusively through a charity raffle at https://www.whiteley.co.uk/whiteley-charity/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raffle tickets are available for £10 until 9am Wednesday, July 16, with the winner drawn on Friday July 18.

The custom-made scissor features handles colour-matched to YWCA Yorkshire’s iconic house-purple, a gold-plated bolt, and is finished with the Whiteley crest, stamped using a newly commissioned tool made by fellow Sheffield company Pryor Marking Technology.

The shears are individually stamped ‘1 of 1’ using an original Pryor hand-stamp set from the Whiteley archives.

YWCA Yorkshire is part of a global network of charities supporting women world-wide. The South Yorkshire charity works with more than 250 families in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised from the raffle will benefit women, children and families who have experienced homelessness, domestic violence, relationship breakdowns and financial hardship in South Yorkshire.

The charity works directly with some of the most vulnerable and also the most resilient communities in the region, supporting women to create better futures for themselves and their children.

Whiteley – the oldest scissor maker in the western world – has a global reputation for the craftsmanship and innovation of precision blades.

As proud recipients of the much coveted Made in Sheffield mark and Master Cutlers since 1875, their story is steeped in Sheffield’s renowned steel and manufacturing heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YWCA Yorkshire chief executive Diane Offers said: “The strength and resilience of women is something we celebrate every day through our work supporting young women and their children up and out of unsafe situations.

"It is absolutely marvellous that this message will be immortalised through this unique set of shears.

"Funds raised through the raffle will help us provide specialist trauma-informed support to local families who will go on to create better futures right here in South Yorkshire.

"We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Whiteley whose heritage, craft and quality is world-renowned, and we are so grateful for everyone's support in raising these vital funds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whiteley sales & marketing manager Jade Shemwell said: “We believe strongly in supporting our local community, especially a charity like YWCA Yorkshire, whose values of strength, resilience, and empowerment resonate deeply with our own.

“Craftsmanship, heritage and care are at the heart of everything we do, and this project allowed us to bring those values together in a truly meaningful way. The special edition shears are more than just a tool and we’re incredibly proud of the team who made them, and we hope bidders will recognise the story, dedication and purpose behind this unique pair.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​