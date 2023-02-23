All parents only want the best for their children, and that means checking the Ofsted ratings for the schools in their area.
To help out, The Star has listed all schools and nurseries visited by the education watchdog in the Steel City so far in 2023.
Among them are examples like St Catherine’s Catholic School, which in a rare achievement maintained its Outstanding rating, but also King Edward VII School, which in a shock result was rated Inadequate in an unclear dispute with the school’s leadership.
View our gallery below for all the Ofsted inspections for Sheffield so far in 2023.
1. All Ofsted ratings so far in 2023
Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's schools and nurseries so far in 2023.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Bole Hill Nursery - Inadequate, down from Good
Bole Hill Nursery was rated 'Inadequate' in all areas by Ofsted in January 2022, down from its previous rating of Good. Inspectors cited 'cold rooms' and and 'unsafe' environment. In the wake of the report, over a dozen parents have written to The Star testifying the positive experience they have had with the nursery. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/bole-hill-nursery-sheffield-parents-rally-behind-nursery-following-inadequate-ofsted-report-3984626
Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. Lound Infant School - Requires Improvement up to Good
Lound Infant School, in Sherburn Gate, had its latest report published on January 16 where it maintained its Good rating. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to this positive, purposeful and cheerful school."
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Holgate Meadows School - Inadequate, down from Good
Holgate Meadows School was inspected on March 23, 2022, and was downgraded from its previous rating of 'Good' to 'Inadequate' in all areas, citing that pupils did "not feel safe". - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/holgate-meadows-sheffield-special-school-where-pupils-do-not-feel-safe-rated-inadequate-3740640
Photo: Alastair Ulke