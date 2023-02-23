2 . Bole Hill Nursery - Inadequate, down from Good

Bole Hill Nursery was rated 'Inadequate' in all areas by Ofsted in January 2022, down from its previous rating of Good. Inspectors cited 'cold rooms' and and 'unsafe' environment. In the wake of the report, over a dozen parents have written to The Star testifying the positive experience they have had with the nursery. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/bole-hill-nursery-sheffield-parents-rally-behind-nursery-following-inadequate-ofsted-report-3984626

Photo: Alastair Ulke