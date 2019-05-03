Sheffield schoolgirls hitting the catwalk to help Rotherham abuse survivors​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sheffield schoolgirls are preparing to hit the catwalk in aid of Rotherham abuse survivors.

Students at King Edward VII School are teaming up with the women’s group Soroptimist International of Sheffield to stage a fashion show at Tapton Hall in Crosspool.

Morgan Fidler, Isabelle Hemingway, Hilary Ratcliffe and Daphne Cawthorne (pic: Marie Caley)

They will be raising money for Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service, which supports survivors of sexual, physical or mental abuse and domestic violence.

Sixth-formers from the secondary school in Broomhill will model clothes supplied by Rotherham fashion outlet London Connections at the event on Wednesday, May 15.

All the outfits showcased will be available for spectators to try on and buy afterwards, with a share of any sales going to the charity, and there will be music, a bar and a raffle.

Morgan Fidler, 17, who will present the show, said: “It’s really important we do what we can to support these women, who have suffered terrible abuse, to get the counselling they need to help them move on with their lives.”

Isabelle Hemingway, also 17, who will be modelling that evening, said: “I’m into fashion so I was excited about this opportunity to take part in what should be a really fun evening while raising money for a great cause.”

The Sheffield branch of Soroptimist International, a global organisation which aims to inspire and transform the lives of women and girls around the world, teamed up with the students after visiting the school to talk about its work as part of the society’s Share Our Skills programme.

Branch president Hilary Ratcliffe said it was a chance to share different talents across the generations, with the society’s members handing down their experience of organising events and pupils passing on their social media know-how.

She has chosen ROTHACS as her charity for the year, and hopes to beat the £800 raised at last year’s fashion show.

“It's horrendous when you hear what’s happened to these girls and women,” she said.

“The NHS only offers six weeks of counselling if you’re lucky, but if you’ve been through what some of these women have you need much more than that.

“ROTHACS provides 20 weeks of counselling, plus follow-up support, and has 300 people on its waiting list but it gets no state funding and relies on donations.”

The fashion show will take place at Tapton Hall, on Shore Lane, in Crosspool, on Wednesday, May 15, from 7pm. Tickets, priced £7, will be available on the door or in advance by emailing dapcawsisheff@gmail.com.