Sheffield schoolgirl rings bell to celebrate end of cancer treatment

Izzie Hindley from Chapeltown, was diagnosed with Hodgekin’s Lymphoma in January and, after undergoing numerous courses of chemotherapy, last month she was given the all-clear by doctors.

Izzie with staff from the hospital who treated her

Now, she has been able to celebrate the momentous occasion by ringing the bell at Sheffield Children’s Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

Throughout her battle the Grenoside Primary pupils has been fundraising for the staff on the Oncology and Haematology Ward at the Sheffield Childrens Hospital, who have cared for her through the diagnosis.

Various events have been held, including bake sales and raffles, and over £8,500 has been raised online.

A group of Izzie’s friends from the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance and other members of the community also donated their hair to The Little Princess Trust to help other children and young people living with cancer.

Izzie (centre) with friends and family who came along to watch her ring the bell

Many of those who have followed Izzie on her fundraising journey turned out for the bell-ringing ceremony.

Izzie’s mum Rachael Hindley said: “It was a good day with a lot of mixed emotions. As a mum and dad we’ve told her that she’ll always have that worry now which I think is a massive thing for her.

“The children’s waiting room was packed with family, friends, staff and people who have followed her story. One of the staff members said they had never heard a bell ring as loud.

“You could just see it when she cried at the end, it was like a massive weight had been lifted off her shoulders.”

Izzie with Mum and Dad Rachael and James

Rachael is also heavily involved with the Greno Chase, a three-mile race around the Grenoside village which took place on July 14.

Dozens of people pledged to race in aid of Izzie’s efforts and other fundraising took place during the day.

Rachael added: “Lots of people were sponsored, it has been absolutely phenomenal the amount of fundraising - there’s just too many to mention.

“The RMC Academy of Theatre Performance, of which Izzie is a member, has raised over £2,500 alone just from things the kids have done.”

Izzie will now have to visit the doctor every six weeks for a regular check up to ensure the disease has not returned.